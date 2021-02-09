Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 9

Today’s Birthday (02/09/21). Follow your own star this year. Apply self-discipline to grow personal passion projects for wonderful results. Land a dreamy, profitable assignment. Support your team through winter challenges, before a summer romance, fun and passion phase. Domestic renovations next winter prepare for the dazzling holiday season.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can deliver a lucrative prize. Adapt to changes as they come. Take advantage of skillful friends and allies. Share resources, inspiration and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Notice how far you’ve come professionally. Take stock of wins, draws and losses. Recognize and celebrate where you’ve been, before launching the next phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore your subject. Revelations and plot twists open new avenues. Adapt and adjust. Don’t react without thinking. Consider consequences. Learn and discover.