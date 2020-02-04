Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 4

Today’s Birthday (02/04/20). Realize dreams this year with help from friends. Consistent practice builds strength and skills. Listen to inner wisdom. Solving team puzzles this summer inspires physical advancement by leaps and bounds. A romantic challenge next winter deepens bonds. Your community has whatever you need.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Edit your communications and consider consequences in advance. Stick to practicalities and avoid distraction. Focus on plans rather than action. Take detailed notes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A spontaneous profitable opportunity is worth grabbing. Prepare what’s needed. You can make a bundle with well-played cards. Plan your moves in advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take extra time for yourself. It’s OK to let your power shine. Growing stronger helps others too. Abandon a worn-out habit. Focus on the positive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to think and plan. Crawl into your shell if you want. Enjoy music, birdsong or silence. Small changes reap big rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends help you make the perfect connection. Stick to practical priorities and plan your moves in detail before initiating action. Keep secrets and confidences.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle practical professional responsibilities and ignore rumors, gossip or distractions. You don’t have the full story yet. Wait for developments. Upgrade your image.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize experiences, encounters and destinations for greatest efficiency. Expect communication delays and traffic. Monitor conditions and move when the coast is clear.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about the small stuff. Fantasies distract from financial priorities; keep a steady focus on what’s needed to keep your boat afloat.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Partnership provides strength and support. Arguments could spark over nothing; stay patient and remember your shared commitments. Keep your promises. Manage practical details.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and wellness. Demands on your energies could seem overwhelming. Postpone what you can. Get help when needed. Eat and rest especially well.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Go for no-frills fun rather than clinging to worn-out fantasies. Let go of romantic expectations and focus on what and who you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide domestic stability and comfort, one washed dish at a time. Not everyone agrees on how things should be. Abandon preconceptions or unrealistic expectations. Listen.
Thought for Today: “Life is doubt, and faith without doubt is nothing but death.” — Miguel de Unamuno , Spanish philosopher (1864-1936).
Notable birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 89. Actor Gary Conway is 84. Actor John Schuck is 80. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 79. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 73. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 61. Actress Pamelyn Ferdin is 61. Rock singer Tim Booth is 60. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 59. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 57. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 50. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Singer David Garza is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 48. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 47. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 36. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 35. Actor Charlie Barnett is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (TV: “Speechless”) is 17.