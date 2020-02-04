Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 4

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Go for no-frills fun rather than clinging to worn-out fantasies. Let go of romantic expectations and focus on what and who you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide domestic stability and comfort, one washed dish at a time. Not everyone agrees on how things should be. Abandon preconceptions or unrealistic expectations. Listen.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 89. Actor Gary Conway is 84. Actor John Schuck is 80. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 79. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 73. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 61. Actress Pamelyn Ferdin is 61. Rock singer Tim Booth is 60. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 59. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 57. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 50. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Singer David Garza is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 48. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 47. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 36. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 35. Actor Charlie Barnett is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (TV: “Speechless”) is 17.