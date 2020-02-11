Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 11

Today’s Birthday (02/11/20). Fortune follows your team collaboration this year. Provide planning, research and organization for strength and agility. Winter coordination and strategies lead your crew through tricky waters, to renewed vitality and energy. Shift directions with a winter romance, before celebrating a community triumph. Grow stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept, and offer, assistance. Partnership provides necessary support. Maintain routines and responsibilities. Practice patience. Don’t take on more than you can manage by the deadline.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Practice physical and health routines that make you stronger. Demand for your work is on the rise. Focus on one step at a time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your cool and consider all options. Discuss potential changes first with the ones you love. Don’t get hooked by another’s complaints. Follow your heart.