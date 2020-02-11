Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 11

Today’s Birthday (02/11/20). Fortune follows your team collaboration this year. Provide planning, research and organization for strength and agility. Winter coordination and strategies lead your crew through tricky waters, to renewed vitality and energy. Shift directions with a winter romance, before celebrating a community triumph. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept, and offer, assistance. Partnership provides necessary support. Maintain routines and responsibilities. Practice patience. Don’t take on more than you can manage by the deadline.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Practice physical and health routines that make you stronger. Demand for your work is on the rise. Focus on one step at a time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your cool and consider all options. Discuss potential changes first with the ones you love. Don’t get hooked by another’s complaints. Follow your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust plans for domestic improvements. Research costs and benefits. Put together a working budget. Talk with family and household. Get everyone on the same page.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Avoid controversy or risky business. Ignore distractions or gossip. Research, write and communicate your views. Patiently clarify and edit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle financial transactions with extra care. Slow to avoid costly mistakes. Keep a positive attitude and stay in communication, especially regarding payments. Handle basic tasks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal matters. It doesn’t need to cost a fortune to upgrade your style. Update your image. Promote conscious optimism. Inspire yourself and others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Meditate on your next steps before taking them. The decision you make could have long-lasting consequences. Do more research before venturing forth.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Strengthen long-lasting bonds and connections. Offer and share support. Forgive small transgressions. Stay in communication.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters take focus. New information challenges old beliefs. Navigate disagreements diplomatically. Keep your objective in mind. Social connections can help professionally.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dive into your studies and research to defend a case or position. What you’re learning has practical implications. Use new tools. Document your exploration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — To avoid later trouble, manage finances strictly by the book. Keep things organized with your investments, taxes and legal affairs. Update budgets and proposals.
Thought for Today: “We had better live as we think, otherwise we shall end up by thinking as we have lived.” — Paul Bourget, French author (1852-1935).
Notable birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 92. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 86. Actress Tina Louise is 82. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 79. Actor Philip Anglim is 68. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 67. Actress Catherine Hickland is 64. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 64. Actress Carey Lowell is 59. Singer Sheryl Crow is 58. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 56. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51. Actor Damian Lewis is 49. Actress Marisa Petroro is 48. Singer D’Angelo is 46. Actor Brice Beckham is 44. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 43. Singer-actress Brandy is 41. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelly Rowland is 39. Actress Natalie Dormer is 38. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 36. Actress Q’orianka Kilcher is 30. Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.