Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 18

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and fitness. Don’t over-extend. Work with your partner and team this month. The Pisces Sun favors your shared financial growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Conditions favor romance and fun. Take your partnership to new heights under the Pisces Sun this month. Delight someone you love and delight yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Home recharges and energizes you. Rest in domestic comforts. Physical action heats up this month. The Pisces Sun illuminates your health, work and fitness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Luck and intellect align. You can solve a puzzle. Listen to loved ones, especially children. Romance, creativity and fun coalesce under the Pisces Sun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap a new revenue source. Take profitable actions. Domestic renovations and improvements flower this month, with the Sun in Pisces. Provide family comforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make good things happen. Tap into a larger conversation this month. The Pisces Sun shines on your communications, networks and connections.