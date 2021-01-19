Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Today’s Birthday (01/19/21). You’re in the spotlight this year. Disciplined attention animates personal passion projects. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to a summer turning point with a group collaboration before you fall in love again. Next winter brings a team victory. Take advantage of your opportunity to shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enter an innovative social period. Team efforts and projects are favored this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule carefully. Collaborate with friends.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Focus on career opportunities. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun. Use technology for new reach and access. Leap boundaries, push limitations and discover.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Sort, file and organize. Prioritize family finances over the next month with the Aquarius Sun. Discuss long-term goals, potential and possibilities. Collaborate together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on each other. Partnership grows and flowers over the next month with the Sun in Aquarius. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance work with physical health with the Aquarius Sun this month. Mental creativity is at maximum. Raise the level of your performance with practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enter a highly creative period. Converse with your muses this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Practice your arts, sports and talents. Share the love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family center you this month with the Aquarius Sun. Nurture your creativity in comfortable surroundings. Manage household responsibilities and upgrade your space.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communications thrive, and words come easily. Write your masterpiece this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Creative expression thrives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Domestic comforts soothe and relax you. Extra profits are available this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance expenses with income. Work from home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your growing personal power and talent for good. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Pursue a passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful productivity. Finish old projects this month with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy private introspection. Rest and meditate. Envision dreams, plans and possibilities.
Notable birthdays: Actor Tippi Hedren is 91. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 90. Movie director Richard Lester is 89. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 79. Actor Shelley Fabares is 77. Country singer Dolly Parton is 75. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 74. TV chef Paula Deen is 74. Rock singer Martha Davis is 70. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 69. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68. Actor Katey Sagal is 67. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 66. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 66. Reggae musician Mickey Virtue (formerly with UB40) is 64. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 63. Actor Paul McCrane is 60.