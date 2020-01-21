Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 21

Today’s Birthday (01/21/20). Group participation gets results this year. Steady focus can realize long-term dreams. Discover an inspiring purpose this winter before adapting to a health or work challenge. Sidestep a barrier with a community effort this summer, leading to flowering physical performance. Connect and cooperate for shared gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can handle a professional challenge. Get a boost from a friend. Explore options and potential solutions to arrive upon the best fit. Provide satisfaction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your journey step by practical step. Studies provide more mysteries to investigate. Ignore a distant mirage or illusion. Make an interesting connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared financial venture. Grow the kitty with steady feeding. Collaborate with creative ideas and practical efforts for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can whip up something wonderful together. Try a new recipe. Learn from an expert. Collaborate and share the rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical action grows your results. Gain confidence with repetition. Nurture your health and fitness with good food, warm water and rest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration and romance spark with ease. Listen for your muses. Connect with the ones you love. Come up with fun ideas to share.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Cook, clean and decorate. Use mood lighting for extra twinkle. Rest and share tasty treats with family and friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Let yourself get lost in creative expression. Paint, sketch or write your ideas. Follow a fascinating thread. You’re especially brilliant. Go for it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities are worth seizing. Do the homework. Can you hold a meeting on the trail? Find ways to mix business with fun. Step lively.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to get the results you want. Don’t steamroll anyone; ask nicely and get farther than imagined. Friends can open doors. Investigate personal options.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Pay attention to your dreams. Contemplate mysteries and curiosities. Consider upcoming options and choose your path. Organize your schedule to realize a vision.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Attend meetings, classes and parties. Group efforts can win satisfying results. Find what you need through your networks. Share resources, data and opportunities.
Thought for Today: “I honestly think it is better to be a failure at something you love than to be a success at something you hate.” — George Burns, American comedian (1896-1996).
Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 80. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 79. Singer Mac Davis is 78. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 73. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 73. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 70. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 70. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 69. Actor-director Robby Benson is 64. Actress Geena Davis is 64. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 57. Actress Charlotte Ross is 52. R-and-B singer Marc Gay is 51. Actor John Ducey is 51. Actress Karina Lombard is 51. Actor Ken Leung is 50. Rapper Levirt (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 50. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 50. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 48. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 47. Actor Vincent Laresca is 46. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 44. Actor Jerry Trainor is 43. Country singer Phil Stacey is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nokio (Dru Hill) is 41. Actress Izabella Miko is 39. Actor Luke Grimes is 36. Actress Feliz Ramirez is 28.