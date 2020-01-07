Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Today’s Birthday (01/07/20). Careful planning pays off this year. Disciplined action realizes a long-held personal dream. Launch to acclaim this winter before surmounting a partnership hurdle. Things may not go according to plan this summer, before a creative collaboration sparks into romance. You can make dreams come true.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Articulate what you envision. Write and edit before presenting your views. Wait for better conditions to share your message. Discipline with homework pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and monitor cash flow. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. If one source weakens, focus on another. Decide in favor of good structure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. When you reach a personal barrier, slow the action and make plans. Articulate your vision and imagine what it might take.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish work in private. If you get stuck, take a walk in nature or meditate. Consider options before compromising. Take future dreams into account.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A shared vision appears within view. You can advance a group cause if you can avoid unnecessary quarrels. Realize a dream through disciplined coordination.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the best way around a professional obstacle. A dream opportunity beckons; plot the best course rather than moving impulsively. Advance step by step.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The news could affect your decisions. Consider educational endeavors, explorations and travels. Carefully plot your route. You can solve a puzzle. Review and imagine.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize to generate the necessary funding. Avoid financial arguments. Focus on long-term dreams. Collaborate to surmount an obstacle. Write the possibilities you see.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive to a partner’s feedback. Compromise may be required. Fantasies abound; focus on the most realistic possibilities. Patiently navigate around a barrier.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace for rocky terrain. Carefully bypass obstacles. Avoid accidents or mistakes. Physical efforts benefit from thorough planning. Review before committing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic dreams seem within reach. Don’t force anything. Offer playful invitations. Stay patient. Savor beauty and artistry. Share delicious flavors with someone beloved.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make your home more comfortable. Plan your renovation in great detail before investing. Research best materials and value. Make repairs and upgrades, after review.
Thought for Today: “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” — Golda Meir, Israeli prime minister (1898-1978).
Notable birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 74. Singer Kenny Loggins is 72. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 71. Actress Erin Gray is 70. Actor Sammo Hung is 68. Actress Jodi Long is 66. Actor David Caruso is 64. Talk show host Katie Couric is 63. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 61. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 61. Actor David Marciano is 60. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 59. Actress Hallie Todd is 58. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 57.
Actor Nicolas Cage is 56. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 55. Actor Rex Lee is 51. Actor Doug E. Doug is 50. Actor Kevin Rahm is 49. Actor Jeremy Renner is 49. Country singer-musician John Rich is 46. Actor Dustin Diamond is 43. Actor Reggie Austin is 41. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 41. Actress Lauren Cohan is 38. Actor Brett Dalton is 37. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 37. Actress Lyndsy Fonseca is 33. Actor Liam Aiken is 30. Actress Camryn Grimes is 30. Actor Max Morrow is 29. Actor Marcus Scribner is 20.