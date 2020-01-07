Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Today’s Birthday (01/07/20). Careful planning pays off this year. Disciplined action realizes a long-held personal dream. Launch to acclaim this winter before surmounting a partnership hurdle. Things may not go according to plan this summer, before a creative collaboration sparks into romance. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Articulate what you envision. Write and edit before presenting your views. Wait for better conditions to share your message. Discipline with homework pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and monitor cash flow. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. If one source weakens, focus on another. Decide in favor of good structure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. When you reach a personal barrier, slow the action and make plans. Articulate your vision and imagine what it might take.