Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 14

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Figure out what’s most important with a shared financial venture. Your investment could grow with nurturing and support. Get all your ducks in a row.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work out priorities with your partner. Things may not go as planned. Have a backup. Provide seamless collaboration. Weave your interests together in new ways.

Thought for Today: “If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.” — John Stuart Mill, English philosopher (1806-1873).