Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 14

Today’s Birthday (01/14/20). Fortune blesses spiritual awakening this year. Your star rises through disciplined work. Winter brings an exciting personal accomplishment before an issue with a partner requires resolution. Carefully consider shifting plans this summer before romance heats up a collaboration. Your personal growth benefits those you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical performance. Your chances of winning improve. Choose stability over illusion. Discipline and experience make the difference. Rest and review.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Focus on practical priorities for long-term gain. Talk about what you love and discover another side of someone you know well.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts entice more than travel. Tackle a domestic project for long-term benefit. Talk things over with family. Share something delicious together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study and research the facts. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results over time. You’re building a useful and valuable collection. Share your interpretations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Avoid distractions or illusions. Take advantage of a lucky chance and play your best cards. Aim for a jackpot.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make great strides toward a personal goal if you can avoid time-sucking distractions, illusions or mirages. Take one practical step after another.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical plans. Put your ducks in a row before taking action. Coordinate and strategize your moves. Go for substance over symbolism.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep your objective in mind. Networking reveals new opportunities and valuable connections. Enjoy social situations and share what you’re up to. Invite participation and collaboration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Words can be deceptive; check instructions and directions before implementing. A career advance comes with discipline, clear communication and a big picture view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Fair winds and clear seas welcome an adventure that doesn’t take needless risks. Do the homework before setting off. Organization pays. Explore and share discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Figure out what’s most important with a shared financial venture. Your investment could grow with nurturing and support. Get all your ducks in a row.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work out priorities with your partner. Things may not go as planned. Have a backup. Provide seamless collaboration. Weave your interests together in new ways.
Thought for Today: “If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.” — John Stuart Mill, English philosopher (1806-1873).
Notable birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 84. Singer Jack Jones is 82. Actress Faye Dunaway is 79. Actress Holland Taylor is 77. Actor Carl Weathers is 72. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 71. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 68. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 61. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 57. Actor Mark Addy is 56. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 56. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 56. Rapper Slick Rick is 55. Actress Emily Watson is 53. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 53. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 53. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52.
Actor Jason Bateman is 51. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 51. Actor Kevin Durand is 46. Actress Jordan Ladd is 45. Actor Ward Horton is 44. Actress Emayatzy Corinealdi is 40. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 38. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 38. Actor Zach Gilford is 38. Rock musician Joe Guese (The Click Five) is 38. Actor Jake Choi is 35. Actor Jonathan Osser is 31. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 30. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 27.