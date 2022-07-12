Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 12

Today’s Birthday (07/12/22). Professional opportunities and accomplishments abound this year. Shared finances strengthen with routine attention, collaboration and contribution. Redirecting summer practices for health and vitality builds energy and strength this autumn. Plan and prepare in winter privacy for a fun and exciting public springtime. Enjoy career breakthroughs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance professional priorities. The money’s available. Collaborate and coordinate. You’re rewarded for sticking to the rules. Hold yourself to high standards. Share valuable results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — One educational door closes and another opens. Disciplined efforts earn valuable rewards. Pursue curiosities, talents or passions. Widen your understanding. Broaden skills.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to contribute to the family pot. Learn from another’s mistake. Adjust the budget with changing circumstances. Discover hidden gold where least expected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience with your partner. Support each other with a change or challenge. You may not always agree. Remember shared commitments. Keep your humor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical efforts. Adapt speed for the terrain. Slow for tricky sections. Speed up when all is clear. Disciplined efforts energize your performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Despite circumstances, carve out time for fun and relaxation. Keep romance alive with love and dedicated attention. Make a sweet connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re ready to make domestic changes. Sort, organize and give stuff away. Rediscover treasures. Reassess possessions. Upgrade spaces for comfort and functionality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider all options. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. You've got the talent. Do the homework to complete a creative project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt with market changes. Make a shift in the way you earn income. Find hidden opportunities in the news. Adjust toward work you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a refreshing pause. Take personal time for reflection. Pamper yourself with music, rest and hot water. Consider how you would like things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Slow to process recent transitions. Rest and recharge. Clean and prepare while reflecting on where you've been and what's ahead. Notice dreams, plans and visions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to changes with your friends, community or team. Hold special meetings. Notice the present moment. Share greetings and farewells. Express appreciation and gratitude.

Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Christine McVie is 79. Actor Denise Nicholas is 78. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 77. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 74. Singer Walter Egan is 74. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 71. Actor Cheryl Ladd is 71. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 70. Country singer Julie Miller is 66. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 66. Actor Mel Harris is 66. Actor Buddy Foster is 65. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 60. Actor Judi Evans is 58. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson is 53. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 51. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 49. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 47. Actor Anna Friel is 46. R&B singer Tracie Spencer is 46. Actor Alison Wright is 46. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 46. Actor Steve Howey is 45. Actor Topher Grace is 44. Actor Michelle Rodriguez is 44. Actor Kristen Connolly is 42. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 39. Actor Matt Cook (TV: "Man With a Plan") is 38. Actor Natalie Martinez is 38. Actor Bernard David Jones is 37. Actor Ta'Rhonda Jones is 34. Golfer Inbee Park is 34. Actor Melissa O'Neil is 34. Actor Rachel Brosnahan is 32. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 27. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 25.