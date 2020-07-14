Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 14

Per the old Chinese saying, "May you live in interesting times," it may be that the most interesting of times are those when people do not want to hear the truth – as in the present, or so it would seem. I did not intend to write a follow-up to my recent column on Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), but the feedback has been some of the most reactionary I've received in 44 years ...