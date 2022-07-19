Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 19

Today’s Birthday (07/19/22). This year opens professional doors. Shared savings surge with regular contributions. Pausing with physical barriers this summer builds strength and endurance for an autumn energy surge. Envision perfection and prepare this winter for team and social fun next spring. Take the career escalator up.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Express your heart. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor family conversations. Talk about future plans and dreams. Beautify spaces. Share your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team collaboration flowers. Communication channels flow. For three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and get your message across.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop profitable projects. With Mercury in Leo for three weeks, communications become especially profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and confident, with Mercury in your sign. Whistle your own tune. Articulate and develop creative personal projects. Pitch for your cause.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean messes; notice dreams. Keep a journal. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Envision and articulate plans. Enjoy a private organization phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Social participation opens new possibilities. Get together with friends and allies. Communication generates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Connect and collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with mentors. A rise in professional status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun. Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Travel beckons. Long-distance communication opens new doors. Learn and grow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Collaborate to grow financial strength for a common venture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Talk about what you want. Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Generate new possibilities together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re learning valuable skills. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Genius ideas spark in conversation.

Notable birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher is 96. Singer Vikki Carr is 82. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 82. Actor George Dzundza is 77. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 76. Rock musician Brian May is 75. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 75. Actor Beverly Archer is 74. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 71. Actor Peter Barton is 66. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 62. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 62. Actor Campbell Scott is 61. Actor Anthony Edwards is 60. Actor Clea Lewis is 57.

Percussionist Evelyn Glennie is 57. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 51. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 51. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 48. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46. Actor Erin Cummings is 45. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 44. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 42. Actor Jared Padalecki is 40. Actor Trai Byers is 39. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 38. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 36. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 32.