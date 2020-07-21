Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 21

Notable birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 94. Actor Leigh Lawson is 77. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 72. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 69. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 67. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Actor Lance Guest is 60. Actor Matt Mulhern is 60. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 57. Rock musician Koen Lieckens (K’s Choice) is 54. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 52. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 51. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Actress Alysia Reiner is 50. Country singer Paul Brandt is 48. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 48. Actress Ali Landry is 47. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 46. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 43. Actor Justin Bartha is 42. Actor Josh Hartnett is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 42. Actress Sprague Grayden is 42. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 42. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 42. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 40. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 39. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 39. Rock musician Will Berman (MGMT) is 38. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 36. Actress Vanessa Lengies is 35. Actress Betty Gilpin is 34. Actor Rory Culkin is 31. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 31. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 28.