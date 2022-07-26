Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 26

Today’s Birthday (07/26/22). Explore uncharted territory this year. Reliable partnership routines strengthen your connection. Resolve challenges of the heart this summer for an autumn surge in fun, creativity and connection. Winter social transitions lead to professional victories next spring. Investigate fascinating ideas and possibilities for bold discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home and garden. Clean messes and adapt to changes. Communicate gently. Don’t try to force anything. Amazing results are possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are gaining traction. Accept encouragement. Don’t try new tricks yet. Respond to a challenge. Practice reliable techniques. Clarify communications for wider attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Balance the numbers. Maintain positive cash flow with steady attention. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus on administrative tasks. File paperwork. Manage documents. Update accounts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal venture. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Share the possibility that you’re working for. Invite participation and coordinate contribution. Enjoy the spotlight.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider. Meditate on love and natural cycles. What are you grateful for? Share your talents. Enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen carefully. Adapt with a team challenge. Actions matter more than words now. Keep your attitude positive. Do what you said. Play your part.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage professional demands despite an unexpected plot twist. Stick to existing routines. Don’t reinvent the wheel. Take care to avoid mistakes. Clarify miscommunications.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study the data. Resist impulsive actions. Review the situation before acting. Advance with caution. Confirm reservations and monitor conditions to reduce risk.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Show courtesy and respect, especially around finances. Your attitude is attractive; and contagious. Patiently untangle a knot. Resolve a clog in the works.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with your partner to an unplanned interruption. Save time and upset by keeping your patience. Humor diffuses tension. Together, you go further.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Address a health or work surprise. Don’t push beyond limitations. Gentle pressure works better than force. Optimism feeds itself. Patiently practice to grow stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re particularly charming. Harmonize with someone sweet. Get creative. Sidestep obstacles. Stay flexible with delays. A joke can lighten the mood. Relax and have fun.

Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 91. Actor-singer Darlene Love is 81. Singer Brenton Wood is 81. Rock star Mick Jagger is 79. Movie director Peter Hyams is 79. Actor Helen Mirren is 77. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 73. Actor Susan George is 72. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 66. Actor Nana Visitor is 65. Actor Kevin Spacey is 63. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 61. Actor Sandra Bullock is 58. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 58. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Jeremy Piven is 57. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 56. Actor Jason Statham is 55. Actor Cress Williams is 52.

TV host Chris Harrison is 51. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 49.