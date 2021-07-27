Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 27

Today’s Birthday (07/27/21). Fortune favors your collaboration this year. Steady coordination strengthens and enriches your partnership. Summer fun with friends and family energizes a career shift this autumn. An especially romantic winter inspires your creative work to new heights next spring. Interweave hands, hearts and minds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen home communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Networking benefits your career. With Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and share your message. Communications channels are wide open. Reconnect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications can get profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios that increase sales.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and confident over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Follow your own drumbeat. Articulate, develop and share creative personal projects.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Share with your partner. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Clean messes. Fill a diary with dreams and visions. Articulate plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and work. Communication deepens teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Invent new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation, with Mercury in Leo. Grow financial strength for a common venture. Make a persuasive case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re coming into your own. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative around work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks.
Notable birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 99. Actor John Pleshette is 79. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 74. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 73. Singer Maureen McGovern is 72. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 70. Actor Roxanne Hart is 67. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 65. Comedian Bill Engvall is 64. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 59. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 54. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 54. Actor Julian McMahon is 53. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 51. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 49. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 48. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 47. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 46. Actor Seamus Dever is 45. Actor Martha Madison is 44. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 44. Actor/comedian Heidi Gardner is 38.