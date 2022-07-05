Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 5

Today’s Birthday (07/05/22). Expand professional frontiers this year. Consistent collaboration grows family financial security. Charge direction for health and fitness this summer, adapting practices to build for peak performance this autumn. Dream, plan and organize for fun spring social events. Take your career to new heights.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Solve domestic problems with communication, with Mercury in Cancer over the next few weeks. Your best ideas spark at home. Discuss with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your communications and networking skills are especially lucrative over two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Study, research and write. Use persuasive charm and wit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Play the game. You’re especially creative, charming and persuasive, with Mercury in Cancer for several weeks. Make lucrative deals. Craft win-win scenarios.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your gift of gab for a few weeks. Update your profile and bio. Discuss personal views, projects and ambitions, with Mercury in your sign.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Think and plan, with Mercury in Cancer. Journal your dreams. Complete old business for new freedom. Imagine the possibilities. Choose what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Team communications get results for several weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Community activities and meetings generate momentum. Confer, network, socialize and share resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a need and fill it. Creative professional projects flower for about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit to advance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory, with Mercury in Cancer. Long-distance communications figure prominently. Travel beckons, but take care. Study the situation. Discuss plans and destinations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Collaborate to grow shared accounts over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Financial discussions bear fruit. Review numbers carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers with Mercury in Cancer for a few weeks. Brainstorm and converse. Discuss what to create. Listen carefully. Compromise comes easier. Deepen your connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discuss health and exercise routines for a few weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Share treatments, techniques and practices for growing strength, endurance and energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Sweet words come easily. Express your heart with Mercury in Cancer for several weeks. Enjoy intimate conversations. You’re especially charming. Talk about love.

Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 74. Rock star Huey Lewis is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich "Goose" Gossage is 71. Country musician Charles Ventre is 70. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 63. Actor John Marshall Jones is 60. Actor Dorien Wilson is 60. Actor Edie Falco is 59. Actor Jillian Armenante is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 57. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 54. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 53. Rapper RZA is 53. R&B singer Joe is 49. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Dale Godboldo is 47. Rapper Bizarre is 46. Rapper Royce da 5'9" is 45. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 42. Actor Ryan Hansen is 41. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 40. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 37. Rock musician Nick O'Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jason Dolley is 31. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 28.

