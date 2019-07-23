Today’s Birthday (07/23/19). Love is the name of the game this year. Steady practice builds your strength and endurance. Obstacles around health and fitness resolve by next winter, when a personal change arises. By next summer, you’re newly energized for fun with family and friends. Remember what’s most important.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You don’t need to know how to resolve a personal issue. Stay flexible. Take care of a structural problem. Focus on here and now.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to listen to your body and spirit. It’s emotion versus reason. Find a private spot to think. Make plans and schedule for later.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Enjoy gatherings, meetings and parties. Friends can help you make an important connection. Join together for an educational experience.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ventures and opportunities abound. Avoid risky business. Weigh your options, and choose carefully. Reinforce basic structural elements. Manage practical details, and don’t over-extend.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Travel or education can fulfill a personal dream. What do you want to learn? You have a natural advantage. Keep your agreements. Schedule carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wheel and deal. Negotiate and bargain. Unexpected expenses could mess with your plans. Carefully monitor cash flow. Collaborate with your team for ease and savings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your partner is a big help. Barriers may block your path. Slow to resolve alternative options. Assumptions get challenged. Learn from someone who thinks differently.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects well on you. Maintain discipline with your practices and routines. Draw upon hidden resources. Strengthen basic foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and enjoy the company. Spend time with people, activities and places that you love. Focus on the present moment rather than the past or future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Invest time, energy, money and love into your home. Building for the future could require making messes now. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your creative muses serenade you. You may need to get quiet to hear them. Strengthen the foundations of your project before elaborating. Handle basics first.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. You can generate the funding for your plans. Manage basic foundations. Exercise and good food energize your performance.
Thought for Today: “To be proud and inaccessible is to be timid and weak.” — Jean Baptiste Massillon, French clergyman (1663-1742)
Notable birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 91. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 83. Actor Ronny Cox is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Actor Larry Manetti is 76. Rock singer David Essex is 72. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 71. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 69. Rock musician Blair Thornton is 69. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 66. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Rock musician Martin Gore is 58. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 57. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 56. Rock musician Slash is 54. Actor Juan Pope is 52. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 51. Actress Charisma Carpenter is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 49. Country singer Alison Krauss is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 48. Rock musician Chad Gracey is 48. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 47. Country singer Shannon Brown is 46. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 46. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 46. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 46. Actress Stephanie March is 45. Actor Shane McRae is 42. Country musician David Pichette is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 39. Actor Paul Wesley is 37. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 35. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 30. Country musician Neil Perry is 29. Actress Lili Simmons is 26. Country singer Danielle Bradbery is 23.
