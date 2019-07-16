Today’s Birthday (07/16/19). Your physical capacities and skills expand this year. Win by working together in a coordinated partnership. Make huge personal strides this summer, before leaping a hurdle with your partner. Next winter with your sweetheart sparkles, revealing an evolution of your self-image. Learn with someone you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning a new six-month professional phase. This Full Moon Lunar Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Experiment with concepts. This Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Go to the source. Learn from a master. Begin a new six-month exploratory phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Capricorn Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances. Navigate a change together over the next six months.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to plan changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Eclipse. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Begin a new six-month phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new six-month phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices with this Capricorn Eclipse. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Eclipse. Express your heart, imagination and artistry over the next six months. Shift perspectives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Eclipse in Capricorn. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Capricorn Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities bloom over the next six months under the Capricorn Eclipse. A turning point arises around income and finances. Prioritize generating positive cash flow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Nurture yourself. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — One door closes as another opens. This Capricorn Eclipse illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort and peace. Begin an introspective phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — This Eclipse shines on social changes. Friends come and go with team and community projects over the next six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Thought for Today: “Any life, however long and complicated it may be, actually consists of a single moment: the moment when a man knows forever more who he is.” — Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine author (1899-1986)
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh is 87. Soul singer William Bell is 80. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 76. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 67. Actress Faye Grant is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 56. Actor Paul Hipp is 56. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 54. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 52. Actor Jonathan Adams is 52. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 51. Actress Rain Pryor is 50. Actor Corey Feldman is 48. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk is 48. Rock singer Ryan McCombs is 45. Actress Jayma Mays is 40. Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 32. Actor-singer James Maslow is 29. Actor Mark Indelicato is 25. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings is 23.
