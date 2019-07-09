Today’s Birthday (07/09/19). Your energy and health grow stronger this year. Together, you can accomplish brilliant results with discipline. A personal epiphany this summer leads you to surmount a hurdle with your partner. Fall in love all over again next winter, inspiring a self-image shift. Let your heart lead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your agreements with your partner. Don’t gamble. Make sure you have all the bases covered. Choose what’s best for family. Keep your cool.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t working with your practices. Make no assumptions. Test your ideas before relying on them. Slow down, and take care.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance, fun and games could interfere with existing responsibilities. Postpone what you can. Confusion or misunderstandings could stall things. Patiently balance your efforts. Prioritize family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Focus on domestic changes. Clear clutter and excess. Research carefully for best value. Plan and budget in detail. Measure twice, and cut once.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prepare practical outlines and plans. Keep or change your agreements. Listen, and gather information. Assess the situation, and ask for what’s needed. Patiently communicate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t rush into a financial agreement. Consider all angles, and get feedback from someone you trust. Research the market. Wait to see what develops.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can’t do everything. Proceed with caution, or risk breakage. Old assumptions get challenged. Avoid a potential clash with authority. Mistakes could get costly.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful privacy nurtures and soothes. Hide out, if necessary. Maintain a mystery. Don’t borrow, lend or overspend. Lay low to plan and prepare.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Work out a team controversy with patience and communication. Listen more than you speak. Stay calm in a tense situation. Devise a plan together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make sure that everyone is on the same page with a professional project. All is not as it appears. Slow to resolve miscommunications before advancing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Review travel plans, and check itineraries and reservations carefully for changes. Maintain mechanical equipment in good repair. Check traffic and conditions. Study your route.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid financial discussions, especially regarding controversial subjects. Miscommunications and arguments spark with little provocation. Keep things respectful. Generate funds to keep the bills paid.
Thought for Today: “If writers were good business men, they’d have too much sense to be writers.” — Irvin S. Cobb, American humorist (1876-1944)
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 92. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 87. Actor James Hampton is 83. Actor Brian Dennehy is 81. Actor Richard Roundtree is 77. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew is 74. Author Dean Koontz is 74. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 72. Actor Chris Cooper is 68. TV personality John Tesh is 67. Country singer David Ball is 66. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary is 65. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge is 65. Actor Jimmy Smits is 64. Actress Lisa Banes is 64. Actor Tom Hanks is 63. Singer Marc Almond is 62. Actress Kelly McGillis is 62. Rock singer Jim Kerr is 60. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 55. Rock musician Frank Bello is 54. Actor David O’Hara is 54. Actress Pamela Adlon is 53. Rock musician Xavier Muriel is 51. Actor Scott Grimes is 48. Actor Enrique Murciano is 46. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock is 44. Musician/producer Jack White is 44. Rock musician Dan Estrin is 43. Actor-director Fred Savage is 43. Country musician Pat Allingham is 41. Actress Linda Park is 41. Actress Megan Parlen is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kiely Williams is 33. Actor Mitchel Musso is 28. Actress Georgie Henley is 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.