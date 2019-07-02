Today’s Birthday (07/02/19). Your physical work reaches new heights this year. Together, get farther than either would solo. You’re especially charismatic and charming this summer, supporting you over a partnership hurdle. By next winter, you harmonize together, motivating a personal change. Support each other for excellent performance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon/Solar Eclipse in Cancer. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unexpected news. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Cancer Eclipse. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative with sales and marketing under this Cancer New Moon/Solar Eclipse. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase. Provide excellent service.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. A new personal phase dawns with this Solar Eclipse in your sign. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration, with this Solar Eclipse in Cancer.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this Cancer Eclipse. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Your influence rises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this Eclipse. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with this Cancer Eclipse. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms under this Eclipse in Cancer. Support each other through changes or transformations. Collaboration can flower beautifully.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality, with this Cancer Eclipse. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A romantic relationship transforms. This Solar Eclipse in Cancer sparks a six-month family, fun and passion phase. It’s all for love and love for all.
Thought for Today: “The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them.” — Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961)
Notable birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 90. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 89. Actor Robert Ito is 88. Actress Polly Holliday is 82. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 82. Former White House chief of staff John H. Sununu is 80. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 77. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 72. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 72. Actor Saul Rubinek is 71. Rock musician Roy Bittan is 70. Rock musician Gene Taylor is 67. Actress Wendy Schaal is 65. Actress-model Jerry Hall is 63. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 58. Country singer Guy Penrod is 56. Rock musician Dave Parsons is 54. Actress Yancy Butler is 49. Christian musician Melodee DeVevo is 43. Actor Owain Yeoman is 41. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 40. NHL center Joe Thornton is 40. Singer Michelle Branch is 36. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester is 35. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 35. Actor Nelson Franklin is 34. Actress-singer Ashley Tisdale is 34. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 33. Actress Margot Robbie is 29.
