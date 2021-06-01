Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 1

Today’s Birthday (06/01/21). Good fortune follows educational pursuits this year. Disciplined study and investigation reveal buried treasure. Summertime brings self-discovery and empowerment, leading to an introspective autumn transition. Falling into love and partnership anew this winter leads to spring epiphanies and grace. Discovery and adventure await.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities, old dreams and ambitions. What do you still want? Release the rest. Strategize to grow the biggest, loudest possibilities. Explore options and choose.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Check public opinion. Connect with your networks for the latest. Share resources, information and hot tips. You can get what’s needed. Soak up the love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Assume responsibility to generate the results you want. Focus on a professional puzzle. Get expert feedback. Develop a dream, one step at a time.