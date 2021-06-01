Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 1

Today’s Birthday (06/01/21). Good fortune follows educational pursuits this year. Disciplined study and investigation reveal buried treasure. Summertime brings self-discovery and empowerment, leading to an introspective autumn transition. Falling into love and partnership anew this winter leads to spring epiphanies and grace. Discovery and adventure await.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities, old dreams and ambitions. What do you still want? Release the rest. Strategize to grow the biggest, loudest possibilities. Explore options and choose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Check public opinion. Connect with your networks for the latest. Share resources, information and hot tips. You can get what’s needed. Soak up the love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Assume responsibility to generate the results you want. Focus on a professional puzzle. Get expert feedback. Develop a dream, one step at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate a subject of dream and fascination. Flow like water in the direction of least resistance. Make a fascinating connection. Discover hidden treasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with shared finances. Strategize for responsible growth, recirculation and balance. You can find the resources you need. Refine priorities and advance a dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Collaboration flowers. Coordinate for shared ease and comfort. Work out a puzzle together. Give and take.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Exercise your muscles. Faithful practices build strength, endurance and skills. The more you do it, the easier it gets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the game. Hear wisdom from the mouths of babes. Share sweet moments with someone attractive and interesting. Luck favors your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get fully into a household project. Improvements satisfy. Beautify spaces to nurture yourself and family. Add greenery and natural touches. Gourmet dining is on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Research yields valuable discoveries. Investigation reveals a hidden truth. Write, edit and build your story. Keep it respectful. Communication channels flow freely. Share the news.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ventures engage you. Pursue and develop a hot opportunity. Go for the big prize. Get help from talented friends. Cover the budget and more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Choose your route and go for it. Assertiveness works well now. Optimism invites success. Let others know what you want.
Notable birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 76. Actor Brian Cox is 75. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Actor Gemma Craven is 71. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 71. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 69. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin is 65. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 62. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 61. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 60. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 53. Actor Teri Polo is 52. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 52. Actor Rick Gomez is 49. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 44. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 43.