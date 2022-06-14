Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 14

Today’s Birthday (06/14/22). Fortune follows community and team connection this year. Expand horizons with discipline and persistence. Slow around physical obstacles this summer, for growing autumn strength, endurance and energy. A quiet, private winter lets you envision and plan for a fun springtime with friends. Build together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight's Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Shift directions with shared accounts for a few weeks. Collaborate on family finances under the Sagittarius Full Moon. Work out the next phase together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared commitments over two weeks. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Adjust with changes. Adapt for solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Shift practices for growing health over two weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Full Moon. Begin a two-week home and family phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start another chapter. Consider news from a new perspective. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Write and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Sagittarius Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Sagittarius Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make a professional change under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Notable birthdays: Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 83. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 79. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 77. Former President Donald Trump is 76. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Rock musician Barry Melton is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 64. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George is 61. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 59. Actor Traylor Howard is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 44. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 40. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez is 39. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 34. Actor Lucy Hale is 33. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 31. Country singer Joel Crouse is 30. Actor Daryl Sabara is 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0