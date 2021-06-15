Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 15

Today’s Birthday (06/15/21). Broaden your horizons this year. Win through disciplined investigation and study. Personal flowering this summer settles into a slower, quieter transition phase this autumn. Connect anew with your partner this winter, supporting new springtime visions and possibilities. Explore and discover fascinating possibilities.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Flow around unexpected physical obstacles. Slow to adapt. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Prioritize health and vitality. Hunt for efficiencies. Find restful, meditative moments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Focus on here and now. Don’t overlook family obligations. Romance can take you by surprise. Connect with kids, pets and elders.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with domestic changes. Confer with family for solutions. Don’t get overly elaborate; keep it simple. Come up with creative ideas. Implement at least one.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine victory. Visualize winning. Provide leadership to realize that vision. Study the situation. Read and research. Creative negotiation wins big. Practice persuasive arts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your mind is full of ways to make money. Drop fantastical options for now. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Gain and stash resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine perfection. Focus on personal priorities. Ignore illusions or distractions. Avoid trolls or naysayers. Grab an unexpected opportunity to advance in a promising direction.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and get productive behind closed doors. Indulge your inner introvert with peaceful organizational tasks. Put away what’s complete. Consider possibilities and plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Learn by teaching. Benefits flow through social connections. Participate with a team effort. Go around barriers and obstacles carefully. Provide optimistic support for practical objectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Prepare professional presentations. Meet deadlines and keep your customers satisfied. Choose privacy over publicity. Quick action reaps unexpected bounty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Open doors to unexplored terrain. Avoid risk or expense. Take the simple route. Research reveals a whole new world. Dig deeper. Try new flavors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make strategic financial plans with your partner. Collaborate to get farther, faster. Distractions and illusions abound. Handle paperwork, documentation and filing. Update the accounting.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership grows through adversity or challenges. Rely on each other. Remind someone how much they mean to you. Surprises can spark unscheduled synchronicity.
Notable birthdays: R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 87. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 75. Actor Simon Callow is 72. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 72. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 70. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 68. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67. Actor Julie Hagerty is 66. Actor Polly Draper is 66. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63. Actor Eileen Davidson is 62. Actor Helen Hunt is 58. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 58. Actor Courteney Cox is 57. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 57. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 55. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini is 51.