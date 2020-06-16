Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 16

Today’s Birthday (06/16/20). Collaboration produces results this year. Dedicate steady efforts to invest and explore new horizons. Surpass an obstacle with your partner for lucrative reward. Revise shared financial plans this summer to adapt to personal changes, before fun and romance delight your winter. Unite forces for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem with an income source. Get creative and work smarter. Resolve practical details. You’re uncovering new data. Adapt budgets and plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own imagination. Confer with your team. Stay patient with a resister. Listen to all considerations. Check your course. A solution surprises.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to clarify your direction. List potential costs or problems. Consider from a higher perspective. Meditate on the results you would love. What’s missing?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with friends to resolve a community problem. Strengthen the basics before getting fancy. Your team comes to the rescue. Resupply locally. Pull together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — It may take extraordinary measures to keep deadlines and agreements. Stay in communication. Get support when necessary. Ask for what you need.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational challenges require extra attention. Find creative solutions to logistical breakdowns with travels and studies. Discover unexpected silver linings. Necessity is the mother of invention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together to adapt to a shared financial change. Old assumptions get challenged. Discover an error, as well as a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen bonds between you and your partner. Work together to navigate tricky waters. Change direction intuitively. Share the load. Protect and support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Exercise feeds your mind, body and spirit. A challenge with your health or physical performance has your attention. Provide extra nutritional support and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a creative challenge or breakdown without losing your temper and consider it a victory. Share extra compassion with your closest ones. Discover surprising solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Manage practical logistics at home. Make structural repairs to keep systems flowing. Strengthen and build improvements for family comfort. Support each other through changes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — The story you’re writing takes an unexpected plot twist. Communication breakdowns lead to messes. Clean them up as quickly as possible. Edit your messages carefully.
Thought for Today: “Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control.” — Cyril Connolly, British critic (1903-1974).
Notable birthdays: Actress Eileen Atkins is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 82. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 79. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Levert is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson is 71. Rhythm and blues singer James Smith (formerly w/The Stylistics) is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 65. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 58. Actor Danny Burstein is 56. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 52. Rapper MC Ren is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 50. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50. Actor John Cho is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 47. Actor Fred Koehler is 45. Actress China Shavers is 43. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 42. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli is 40. Actress Missy Peregrym is 38. Actress Olivia Hack is 37. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: “American Idol”) is 33. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy (Hot Chelle Rae) is 33. Actress Ali Stoker is 33. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!