Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 2

Today’s Birthday (06/02/20). Align forces for common gain this year. Reinforce important connections with disciplined coordination. Working out a compromise with your partner leads to a hefty income boost. Shift directions with shared finances this summer, inspiring winter introspection before a romantic epiphany. Love is the answer.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study the numbers for greater power with shared finances. Transfers and shipments could see delays. Monitor closely to adapt to changes. Methodically prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your temper, even if your partner is not listening or doing things your way. Allow extra patience as people process things differently. Provide space and kindness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action to reduce chaos levels and avoid accidents. Avoid controversy or fuss. Passions flair and fizzle. Prioritize health and wellness. Relax.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Have patience with loved ones, especially. Try new perspectives. Routines get tested. Roll with it as much as possible; even delays or misunderstandings. Prioritize love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home matters take priority. Clean messes and reinforce household systems. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Preserve heirlooms and photos. Make plans and implement later.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study new developments. Don’t rush into anything. Listen to skeptics and supporters alike. Prepare your case after reviewing considerations, background and implications. Patiently research.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money. Old assumptions get challenged. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Wait for better conditions to launch. Grow in new directions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Use your talents for good. Work on personal projects that satisfy your heart and spirit. Build strong foundations. Stifle rebellious tendencies and do the homework.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet. Avoid frivolous expense, publicity, travel or controversy. Enjoy private indulgences like a good story with something delicious. Find tranquility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with friends and allies. Make plans for later implementation. Guard against impetuous decisions or expense. Review options and get expert feedback. Connect and listen.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider new career opportunities over the next few days. Don’t take action yet. Postpone gratification. Avoid expensive or risky propositions. Make plans and dreams.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Armchair explorations lead down fascinating tunnels. Discover brilliant ideas, vistas and tricks. Avoid risk or controversy. Study options and make plans for later adventures.
Notable birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely is 82. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 82. Actor Stacy Keach is 79. Rock musician Charlie Watts is 79. Actor Charles Haid is 77. Rhythm and blues singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 76. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 74. Actor Jerry Mathers is 72. Actress Joanna Gleason is 70. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 68. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 66. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Actor Gary Grimes is 65. Pop musician Michael Steele is 65. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Actor Liam Cunningham is 59. Actor Navid Negahban is 56. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 52. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 52. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 50.
