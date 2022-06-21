Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 21

Today’s Birthday (06/21/22). Collaborate for shared gain this year. Expand with steady exploration, investigation and research. Resolving physical challenges this summer leads to energized autumn health and fitness. Imagine and plan privately this winter for springtime social gatherings, parties and teamwork. Friends make the world go around.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Feather your nest, with the Sun in Cancer. Domestic renovation or relocation projects satisfy. Nurture family. Home comforts recharge you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Organize your thoughts. Research, write and express your views, with the Sun in Cancer for a month. Outline and sketch. Get the word out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Launch money-making projects, with the Sun in Cancer. The next four weeks can get especially lucrative. Develop income sources. Keep bosses and clients satisfied.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong, smart and confident, with the Sun in your sign for the next month. Enjoy the spotlight. Personal passion projects feed your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options. Follow through and complete old business. Work from behind the scenes this next month under the Cancer Sun. Plan and prepare privately.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You have extra team support, with the Sun in Cancer. Share support, resources and information. Social events benefit your career. Connect with friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration pays. Advance your career and status, with the Sun in Cancer. Take advantage of a lucky break over the next month. You’re flowering professionally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Venture into new areas under this month’s Cancer Sun. Investigate and research. Explore, study and incite adventures. Expand a fascinating inquiry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your finances straight and review your family budget. Develop good business sense and practices, with the Sun in Cancer. Manage shared finances for growth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — For a month, with the Sun in Cancer, focus on strengthening your relationships. Compromise, negotiate, and look for situations where both sides win.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Work takes precedence. Physical action gets results, with the Sun in Cancer. Provide excellent service. Prioritize your health and well-being. Practice steadily. Nurture yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love. The next month favors romance, with the Sun in Cancer. Take on new passion projects. Creativity surges. Have fun.

Notable birthdays: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 89. Actor Monte Markham is 87. Actor Mariette Hartley is 82. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 81. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 78. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 75. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 75. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 75. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 72. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 71. Actor Robyn Douglas (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 70. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” “Bloom County”) is 65. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 64. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 63. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 60. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”) is 58. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 58. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 57.

Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 57. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 55. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 54. Country singer Allison Moorer is 50. Actor Juliette Lewis is 49. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 48. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 47. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 46. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ″Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 43. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 41. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 40. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 37. Singer Lana Del Rey is 37. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 33. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 30. Singer Rebecca Black is 25.

