Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/20). Join forces and luck follows along this year. Disciplined coordination grows shared profits. A remarkable personal discovery this summer inspires a new solution with your partner. Adapt plans for winter changes, before your physical performance scores a prize. Work together to get farther.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus to master the rules of your favorite game. Create works of beauty and artistry. Go for substance over symbolism. Handle practical matters first.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household structures require attention. Practical demands control the outcome. Stay forgiving. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean, sort and organize. Beautify your spaces with love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the structural elements, as you make your case. Use your persuasive charms. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Express and communicate. Share your view.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets and shop carefully for best value. Prioritize the basics over toys or spontaneous expenses. Share resources, ideas and connections to maintain positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Prioritize basic responsibilities. Self-discipline pays nice dividends. Advance a satisfying personal project or dream. Take extra care of yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Choose privacy over publicity. Avoid noise or confusion. Adapt plans to outside changes. A peaceful setting soothes your sensitivities. Imagine a dreamy outcome realized.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your team strategy for changing circumstances. Discover solutions. Implement new ways of socializing and working together. Connect with your friends and community for shared strength.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your career takes an unexpected turn. Keep providing excellent service, despite changes and challenges. Find new solutions and ways to streamline routines.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Good news comes from afar. Make an interesting long-distance connection. Adapt study and travel plans for breaking news. Anticipate more changes. Stay flexible.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt shared finances to changing circumstances. Put in extra work. Conserve resources and monitor budgets. Make deals and bargains. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate closely with your partner. Avoid driving each other crazy. Share support for your household, family and community. Conserve resources. Prioritize love over money.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The pace picks up. Recharge and energize with exercise, fresh air and nature. Eat and rest well. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Practice for best performance.
Notable birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 80. Musical conductor James Levine is 77. Actor Ted Shackelford is 74. Actor Bryan Brown is 73. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 72. Actor Jim Metzler is 69. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 64. Actress Frances McDormand is 63. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 58. Actor Paul La Greca is 58. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 50. Actress Selma Blair is 48. Actor Joel Edgerton is 46. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 45. Rhythm and blues singer Virgo Williams (Ghostowns DJs) is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier is 44. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 41. Actress Melissa Rauch is 40. Rock singer Duffy is 36. Country singer Katie Armiger is 29.
