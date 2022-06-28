Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 28

Today’s Birthday (06/28/22) — Professional growth surges this year. Collaborate for shared profits with routine discipline and coordination. Summer transitions with creative or romantic collaborations lead to autumn love, romance and fun. Navigate community or team challenges next winter before autumn energizes a career blastoff. Status and influence rises.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider spiritual questions. Faith and hope could seem distant, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself. Provide care and support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Network and connect. Reminisce with teammates over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Remember those who’ve gone on. Honor and acknowledge dear people.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reaffirm old professional bonds, with Neptune retrograde. Enjoy nostalgia. Review and revise long-term goals. Cross a body of water again. Revisit favorite projects.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and study. Build on what you’ve learned. Review educational adventures, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Consider where you’ve been and where you’re going.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find peaceful sanctuary. Consider shared financial plans, with Neptune retrograde. Revise budgets, accounts and arrangements. Plug any financial leaks. Conserve resources. Contribute together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Nostalgia and retrospection soothe your spirit over the next five-month phase. Reminisce about love, with Pisces Neptune retrograde. Remember precious moments together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Revise physical routines and practices, with Pisces Neptune retrograde. Weave your heart into your work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study history. Reflect on family ancestry. Consider love, fun and romance anew over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Review and revise plans. Reinvent creative projects.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — The five-month phase beginning today favors thoughtful reflection at home. Plan and prepare for household changes and upgrades. Domestic comforts soothe, with Neptune retrograde.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate. What was hidden gets revealed, with Neptune retrograde. For the next five months, use your heightened sensitivity to support negotiations, compromise and diplomacy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Review budgets, income and investments, with Neptune stationing retrograde over the next five-month phase. Revise financial plans. Adapt to changing markets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially insightful and sensitive. Abandon unsatisfying pursuits. Nostalgia thrives over five months, with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Revise old fantasies for current realities.

Notable birthdays: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 96. Comedian John Byner is 85. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 77. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 76. Actor Kathy Bates is 74. Actor Alice Krige is 68. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 59. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” “The Single Guy”) is 57. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 57. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 56.

Actor John Cusack is 56. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 53. Actor Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 53. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 46. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 45. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 36.

