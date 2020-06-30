Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (06/30/20). Together you’re unbeatable this year. Coordinate steady dedication for shared financial growth. Summer brings a personal breakthrough that inspires a shift with a partnership. Getting into a quiet phase this winter energizes your health and fitness practices. Collaboration deepens your connection to new levels.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with shared financial ventures. Keep an open mind. Another can get through where you can’t. A long shot can pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Temporary confusion distracts. Discover surprising benefits to unexpected interruptions with your partner. Intuition dictates timing. Words and action align. Allow emotions to catch up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Slow for obstacles. The possibility of technical error is high. Schedule carefully to guard time for exercise and well-being.