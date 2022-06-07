Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 7

Today’s Birthday (06/07/22). Team collaboration works wonders this year. Investigations and explorations flower with consistent attention. Navigate physical obstacles carefully this summer, for growing autumn strength and endurance. Private winter planning and preparation lay the foundations for a fun and social springtime. Share resources, opportunities and friendship.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and it flowers. Watch for hidden dangers or pitfalls. Keep your eyes open. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Allow for flights of romantic fancy. Relax schedules for spontaneous escapades. Don’t force anything. Stay flexible to flow around obstacles like water. Have fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home renovation projects satisfy. Clean and organize to clear space. Improve air and light circulation. Repair water systems before they break. Plants add natural beauty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A fascinating conversation leads in unexpected directions. Creative projects can advance dramatically. Avoid distractions or pitfalls. Outline your work carefully. Build on solid foundations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Catch the silver flowing your way. Avoid blowing it all on stuff you don't need. Stick to basic priorities. Stash something for a rainy day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart for an energy boost. Focus on personal passions and diversions. Allow extra time for yourself. Connect with nature for extra points.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into a soothing, peaceful groove. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Facts and fantasy could clash. Organize plans and prepare for what's ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance team or community goals by great strides. Don’t try to force a locked door. Find easy ways around a barrier. Solutions flow between friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional priorities have your attention. Hunt for and discover creative solutions. Practice makes perfect. Focused efforts get satisfying results. Your work is gaining respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take the road less traveled. Explore unusual directions. Stick to reliable sources. Avoid risky business. Slow the pace for tricky sections. Investigate a fascinating story.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to maximize financial gains. Pursue lucrative opportunities with coordination. Monitor conditions and watch for openings. Build stable foundations together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and pull together. Support each other. Share the load and rewards. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Don’t push. Clarify communications and continue.

Notable birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 94. Actor Virginia McKenna is 91. Singer Tom Jones is 82. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 79. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 76. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 74. Actor Anne Twomey is 71. Actor Liam Neeson is 70. Actor Colleen Camp is 69. Author Louise Erdrich is 68. Actor William Forsythe is 67. Record producer L.A. Reid is 66. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 65. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 63. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 55. Actor Helen Baxendale is 52. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls is 48. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 46. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 44. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 44. Actor Anna Torv is 43. Actor Larisa Oleynik is 41. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 41. Actor Michael Cera is 34. Actor Shelley Buckner is 33. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 32. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 31.

