Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 8

Today’s Birthday (06/08/21). Align words and actions for satisfying results. Profit through communications. Make powerful connections. Learn and expand your capacities this year. Consistent efforts reap valuable educational rewards. Personal breakthroughs this summer redirect autumn plans and visions. Taking your partnership to new levels this winter inspires springtime dreams and possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — It’s not about luck, dreams or fantasies. Discipline and experience make the difference. Steady progress with creative projects pays off. Communication channels surge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through steady, disciplined action. The momentum you’ve been building is starting to pick up. Pursue lucrative ventures enthusiastically. Contribute to a miracle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. Take the high road while extending your reach. A new personal phase invites new possibilities. Develop an inspiring vision.