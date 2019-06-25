Today’s Birthday (06/25/19). Energy floods your actions this year. Generate powerful performance through coordination partnership and teamwork. Summer confidence supports you and your partner through a challenge. Take your collaboration to new levels this winter, before surmounting a personal hurdle. Grow your health, vitality and heart by working together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your actions and words may not align with your feelings. Pamper yourself with extra relaxation. Hidden dangers could arise. Lay low, and take it easy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — A formidable barrier blocks the path, so take care. Find a private spot to recharge and consider your plans. You can see what wasn’t working.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A team challenge calls. Ensure solid foundations before you commit weight to what you’re building. Wait for better conditions for gatherings. Review plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for professional developments. Don’t get talked out of what you want. Get rid of excess baggage. Figure out what skills you lack. Plan your moves.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expect delays with travel and exploration. Slow down and smell the roses. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Work could interfere with playtime.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle routine financial matters. Keep generating income. Avoid arguing with your partner. A challenge or delay blocks your objective. Patiently adapt. Take a walk outside.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your relationship over being right. Proceed with caution, or risk breakage. Fact and fantasy clash. Go for clarity, simplicity and compassion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Slow to navigate a tricky corner. Sometimes the best move is to rest. Don’t force anything.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. You can have fun without spending a fortune. Minimize fuss with movie night.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Resolve a breakdown at home. Make repairs or improvements. Sometimes it takes a mess to make things better. Family comes first.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Express your feelings, or risk an explosion. It helps to be heard. Assumptions get challenged. Emotions and actions may be at odds. Let it out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Challenge assumptions. Unexpected expenses or a financial challenge could raise the stakes. Keep doing what you know works. Generate positive cash flow.
Thought for Today: “A straight line is the shortest in morals as in mathematics.” — Maria Edgeworth, Anglo-Irish novelist (1767-1849)
Notable birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 94. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 86. Author-activist Larry Kramer is 84. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 82. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 80. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 77. Singer Carly Simon is 74. Rock musician Ian McDonald is 73. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 72. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 71. TV personality Phyllis George is 70. Rock singer Tim Finn is 67. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 65. Rock musician David Paich is 65. Actor Michael Sabatino is 64. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 58. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 56. Actress Erica Gimpel is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 53. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 52. Contemporary Christian musician Sean Kelly is 48. Actress Angela Kinsey is 48. Rock musician Mike Kroeger is 47. Rock musician Mario Calire is 45. Actress Linda Cardellini is 44. Actress Busy Philipps is 40. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 16.
