Today’s Birthday (06/11/19). Your partnership evolves and deepens this year. Build something wonderful together with coordinated action. Personal profits rise this summer, before a shared financial change. By next winter, your joint assets rise before a personal income change. Hold hands for support, health and happiness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Choose your words carefully, especially with your partner. Don’t react blindly. Think before you speak. Ignore rumors and gossip. Stay flexible to sidestep obstacles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical barriers could block your path. Slow down to rest and recuperate. Wait to see what develops. Stifle aggressive impulses, and consider consequences.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Words and actions could get twisted, especially regarding love and romance. Don’t let anyone talk you into overspending. Take a big issue apart. Patiently clarify.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic misunderstandings could spark. Keep a positive, practical, patient outlook. Help others see the big picture. Research options to avoid costly mistakes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything you hear. Postpone a financial discussion. Revise plans to navigate changes. Adapt your actions to current circumstances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — New income is possible. Keep an open mind, and abandon a preconception. Avoid misunderstandings. Follow your budget carefully. Avoid distracting temptations. Look before you leap.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Proceed with caution. Tempers could get short. Use logic and new methods to make things easier. Restrain impulsive urges, and think before making your move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Postpone expansion. Find a peaceful resting spot. Think about what’s ahead. Stay objective in a tense situation. Keep secrets and confidences. Lower the stimulation level.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Confusion could delay a group effort. Wait for developments. Walk outside, and consider how you’d like things to go. Put in more time planning.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Watch your words at work. Misunderstandings spark easily. Avoid a conflict of interests. Patiently wait for the full picture to be revealed. Stay diplomatic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick to simple adventures. Avoid risky propositions. Stay frugal, and travel light. Ignore criticism for now. Plug financial leaks. Stay in communication.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review the numbers before making a financial move. Anticipate disagreement with a persuasive response. Consider ways to diplomatically close a leaky spigot.
Thought for Today: “People do not believe lies because they have to, but because they want to.” — Malcolm Muggeridge, British author and commentator (1903-1990)
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 89. Comedian Johnny Brown is 82. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 80. Singer Joey Dee is 79. Actor Roscoe Orman is 75. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 74. Rock musician Frank Beard is 70. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 70. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 67. Actor Peter Bergman is 66. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 63. Actor Hugh Laurie is 60. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 59. Singer Gioia Bruno is 56. Rock musician Dan Lavery is 53. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 53. Actress Clare Carey is 52. Actor Peter Dinklage is 50. Country musician Smilin’ Jay McDowell is 50. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 45. Rock musician Tai Anderson is 43. Actor Joshua Jackson is 41. Americana musician Gabe Witcher is 41. Christian rock musician Ryan Shrout is 39. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 33.
