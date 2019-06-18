Today’s Birthday (06/18/19). Fall in love all over again this year. Your dedicated collaboration grows your family assets. Personal prosperity rises this summer, before a twist with family money. Shared financial breakthroughs next winter come before a change with your own funding. Special moments are better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand your professional territory today and tomorrow. Angels guide your actions. Trust a crazy hunch. Experience pays high dividends. Keep practicing your arts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan your next trip. Travel dreams can come true. Words, creativity and traffic all flow with ease. Find ways to mix study with fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Words and actions come together. Collaborate to grow your shared assets. Coordinate who does what. What you resolve today can have long-term benefits. Contribute to savings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are hot stuff. Your influence is growing. Coordinate actions for ease and efficiency. Support each other. Inspire others with your teamwork.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your physical moves. Both words and actions hit their mark today. Steady efforts reap satisfying results. A dream or goal appears within reach.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into love, creativity and passion. Raise the level of your game. Advancement is possible with a romance, sport or diversion. Express your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The next few days are great for making changes at home. Talk with family about how you’d love things to be. Invest in efficiency.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative and brilliant. You can resolve a puzzle. Write, paint or craft a masterwork, one step at a time. Words flow with ease.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow can increase through your words and efforts. Generate some positive hustle. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Money saved is money earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Dream opportunities arise. You’re strong and getting stronger. Take advantage to push a personal passion project. Network, collaborate and share. Dress for success.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your intuition. Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Think about where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Rest, and make plans to realize a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Team discussions can be especially productive. Resolution, clarification and new possibilities arise in conversation. Share energy, resources and ideas. Motivate each other to greatness.
Thought for Today: “Frailty, thy name is no longer woman.” — Victor Riesel, American labor journalist (1913-1995)
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 80. Sir Paul McCartney is 77. Actress Constance McCashin is 72. Actress Linda Thorson is 72. Rock musician John Evans is 71. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 69. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 67. Actress Carol Kane is 67. Actor Brian Benben is 63. Actress Andrea Evans is 62. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 58. Rock musician Dizzy Reed is 56. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 53. Country singer-musician Tim Hunt is 52. Rock singer-musician Sice is 50. Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris is 48. Actress Mara Hobel is 48. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 46. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 44. Actress Alana de la Garza is 43. Country singer Blake Shelton is 43. Rock musician Steven Chen is 41. Actor David Giuntoli is 39. Drummer Josh Dun is 31. Actress Renee Olstead is 30. Actor Jacob Anderson is 29. Actress Willa Holland is 28.
