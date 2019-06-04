Today’s Birthday (06/04/19). Deepen your romantic partnership this year. Family fortunes rise with thoughtful planning and steady action. A fine summer harvest eases a shared financial transition. Your investments take a growth spurt next winter, before you turn to new income sources. Share resources, responsibilities and respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discuss home solutions. You’re especially good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury in Cancer for the next few weeks. Talk it over with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your communications and networking skills are especially hot, with Mercury and the Moon in Cancer. Speak from your heart. Share feelings and emotions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can make a bundle, with Mercury in Cancer over the next few weeks. Work smarter and earn more. Communication leads to profits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — With Mercury in your sign, it’s easier to speak your feelings. Discuss personal aims and ambitions. Use your power, confidence and influence for good.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Allow more time for contemplation over the next three weeks. Keep a dream journal. Finish old business. Make long-term plans. Decide what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team communication comes easier, with Mercury and the Moon in Cancer. Community activities and meetings go well. Network and share resources. Get social.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use cleverness and wit to advance your career, with Mercury in Cancer. Think fast. Research professional developments. Rising status comes through communications. Network and connect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory for the next several weeks. Long-distance communications figure prominently. Travel beckons, but take care. Study the situation. Discuss plans and destinations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family finances can have a growth spurt. It’s easier to keep your budget. Communication gets profitable over three weeks. Do the paperwork. Make profitable deals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Partners have great ideas for a few weeks. Brainstorm and converse. During this period, compromise comes easier. Listen carefully. Discuss what you want to create.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rising health and vitality benefit from communication over several weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Collaborate with doctors, trainers and coaches. Discuss strategies for growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Cancer. It’s a good time for intimate conversation. It’s easier to express your affection. Speak from your heart.
Thought for Today: “When you betray somebody else, you also betray yourself.” — Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-born American Nobel Prize-winning author (1904-1991)
Notable birthdays: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 91. Actor Bruce Dern is 83. Musician Roger Ball is 75. Actress-singer Michelle Phillips is 75. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 74. Rock musician Danny Brown is 68. Actor Parker Stevenson is 67. Actor Keith David is 63. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 62. Actress Julie Gholson is 61. Actor Eddie Velez is 61. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 58. Actress Julie White is 58. Actress Lindsay Frost is 57. Actor Sean Pertwee is 55. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 54. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Al B. Sure! is 51. Actor Scott Wolf is 51. Actor-comedian Rob Huebel is 50. Comedian Horatio Sanz is 50. Actor James Callis is 48.
Actor Noah Wyle is 48. Rock musician Stefan Lessard is 45. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 44. Actress Angelina Jolie is 44. Actor Theo Rossi is 44. Alt-country singer Kasey Chambers is 43. Actor Robin Lord Taylor is 41. Rock musician JoJo Garza is 39. Country musician Dean Berner is 38. Model Bar Refaeli is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 34. Americana singer Shakey Graves is 32. Rock musician Zac Farro is 29.
