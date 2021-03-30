Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 30

Today’s Birthday (03/30/21). Collaborate with friends this year. Reliable, consistent and coordinated support propels shared victories. Shift strategies around educational roadblocks this spring, before writing your next masterpiece over summer. Adjust for winter income shortfalls that lead to a fruitful and delightful exploration. Together, you can do anything.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a shared expense. Fortune follows your own initiative. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Pursue lucrative ventures. Funding arises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to find a workaround with your partner. Love is your steady lifeline. Find balance and harmony through shared intent. Romance could kindle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor conditions. Demand for your work is high. Guard time for physical exercise, good food and rest. Protect and nurture your health. Follow your heartbeat.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance blossoms in conversation. Express your feelings through your reliable actions, too. Build harmony with intention and self-discipline. Focus on what you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself and family by taking care of chores and cleaning. Try new recipes and flavors. Enjoy domestic comforts and arts. Consider color and lighting.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes lead to more changes. Monitor the news to adapt your own story. Keep your finger on the heart pulse. Creative discipline produces satisfying results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money. Generate financial harmony. Old assumptions get challenged. Wait for developments. Stay flexible to adapt to changes. Provide valuable services.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Share encouragement with someone who could use it. Fortune favors personal initiative. Passion inspires your disciplined efforts. Advance your cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Settle into peaceful privacy. Contemplate and refine plans. Envision a passion or dream fulfilled. Avoid risk, controversy or chaos. Savor natural connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with team and community efforts. Monitor conditions and adapt strategies. Manage communications with digital tools. Network online. Reach out with small gestures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Adapt to professional or industrial changes. Love helps you stay on the right path. Leave uncertainty behind. Your work is gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore interesting subjects. You’re gaining skills and confidence. Learn from a talented teacher. Avoid risk or trouble. Studies and research reveal practical tools.
Notable birthdays: Game show host Peter Marshall is 95. Actor John Astin is 91. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 84. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 80. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 76. Actor Justin Deas is 73. Actor Paul Reiser is 65. Rap artist MC Hammer is 59. Singer Tracy Chapman is 57. Actor Ian Ziering is 57. TV personality Piers Morgan is 56. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 55. Actor Donna D’Errico is 53. Singer Celine Dion is 53. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 52. Actor Mark Consuelos is 50. Actor Bahar Soomekh is 46. Actor Jessica Cauffiel is 45. Singer Norah Jones is 42. Actor Fiona Gubelmann is 41. Actor Katy Mixon is 40. Actor Jason Dohring is 39. Country singer Justin Moore is 37. Actor Tessa Ferrer is 35. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 31. Rapper NF is 30.