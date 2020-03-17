Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 17

Notable birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 87. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 84. Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly is 77. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 76. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 75. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 74. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Country singer Susie Allanson is 68. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 66. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 65. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 65. Actor Gary Sinise is 65. Actor Christian Clemenson is 62. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 61. Actor Arye Gross is 60. Actress Vicki Lewis is 60. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 59. Writer-director Rob Sitch is 58. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 53. Rock musician Van Conner (Screaming Trees) is 53. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 52. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 51. Rock musician Melissa Auf der Maur is 48. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 48. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 47. Actress Amelia Heinle is 47. Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 47. Actress Marisa Coughlan is 46. Rapper Swifty (D12) is 45. Actress Natalie Zea is 45. Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is 45. Actress Brittany Daniel is 44. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 43. Country musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) is 42. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 39. TV personality Rob Kardashian (TV: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 33. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 30. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett is 28. Actor John Boyega is 28. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 23. Actor Flynn Morrison is 15.