Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 10

Today’s Birthday (05/10/22). Fortune favors private introspection, creativity and planning this year. Professional projects thrive with discipline, coordination and preparation. Springtime epiphanies provide useful perspective with summer partnership changes. Collaboration and romance flower this autumn, before winter changes affect you personally. Get quiet to listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, confident and powerful, with Jupiter entering your sign until Oct. 28. Create exciting possibilities. Explore and expand your personal boundaries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Abandon outworn preconceptions and assumptions. You’re especially sensitive, intuitive and empathetic, with Jupiter in Aries over five months. Rediscover satisfaction in service. Deepen spiritual connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expansive Jupiter shifting into Aries for the next five months encourages social and community connection. Participation with groups satisfies. Teamwork can accomplish miracles.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect and share. Your career takes off, with lucky Jupiter in Aries for five months. Creative projects expand and grow. Your professional influence rises.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can find the money. Expand your horizons over the next five months, with Jupiter in Aries. Studies and investigations produce valuable results. Explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful team. Collaboration gets especially lucrative, with Jupiter in Aries for five months. Conserve resources and grow shared savings. Coordinate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Good fortune flows through partnership over five months, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Deepen your connection. Share support and laughter.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Walk with a friend. Grow physically stronger over five months. Expansive Jupiter in Aries favors your health, labors and vitality. Exercise and nature energize you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Jupiter in Aries. Creative muses harmonize. Enjoy people and activities that awaken your passions over the next five months.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic renovation or relocation supports family harmony over the next five months, with Jupiter in Aries. Beautify your spaces and share with people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a puzzle. Write your discoveries. Create a masterpiece over a five-month phase, with Jupiter in Aries. Expand communications and connections to thrive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Money comes easier, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Grow your income, savings and assets over the next five months. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.

Today's birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 89. R&B singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 84. Actor David Clennon is 79. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 78. Singer Donovan is 76. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 76. Singer Dave Mason is 76. Actor Mike Hagerty is 68. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 67. Actor Bruce Penhall is 65. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 64. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 63. Actor Victoria Rowell is 63. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 62. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 62. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 61. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 59. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 59. Model Linda Evangelista is 57. Rapper Young MC is 55. Actor Erik Palladino is 54. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 54. Actor Lenny Venito is 53. Actor Dallas Roberts is 52. Actor Leslie Stefanson is 51. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 50. Actor Andrea Anders is 47. Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 47. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 42. Actor Odette Annable is 37. Actor Lindsey Shaw is 33. Actor Lauren Potter is 32. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 27.

