Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 17

Today’s Birthday (05/17/22). Introspection and reflection reveal solutions this year. Steadily grow your career. Springtime illuminates your talents before summer changes with your partner require resolution. That work allows romance and collaboration next autumn, and winter comfort with a personal challenge. Deepen satisfaction with a sense of purpose.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Watch for obstacles. Things are not as they seem. Stick to stable routes and reliable sources. Consider consequences before dashing off. Assumptions can get challenged.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Illusions abound. Review statements, payments and accounts for leaks. Collaborate to reduce vampire expenses. Align budgets to fulfill shared dreams. Follow rules carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Abandon romantic illusions. Assumptions and preconceptions lead you astray. Listen to your partner. Enjoy your common interests. Strengthen basic connections and foundational structures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t push physical limitations. Watch your step, or risk an accident. Avoid illusions and stick to stable footing. Nurture your health and wellness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax with peaceful productivity. Read something inspiring. Get into creative projects and crafting. Stick to reliable routines. Lay low. Have fun without fuss or controversy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hold your temper, especially at home. Irritations, distractions and frustrations abound. Patiently persist. Handle chores and housework. Savor the results. Relax with something delicious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier could thwart your efforts with a creative project. Stay objective in a tense situation. Keep your sense of humor. Reinforce basic structures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable efforts. Find creative solutions around a challenge. Minimize risks. Maintain solid sources. Don’t chase a mirage. Chop wood, carry water.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your inner wisdom. Navigate obstacles gracefully. Use your special talents and skills. Nurture yourself with hot water, sweet sounds and savory flavors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find a private spot to revise plans and prepare for what’s next. Avoid chaos, noise or illusions. Stick to reliable routines. Listen to your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Provide and share support. Help your team navigate challenging terrain. Avoid sketchy situations. Your calm leadership influences others positively. Rely on friends and allies.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge requires patience and careful attention. Avoid illusive dead-ends and distractions. Stick to practical logistics and methods. Reliable sources are worth maintaining.

Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 82. Singer Taj Mahal is 80. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 73. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 66. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 63. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: “American Idol”) is 62. Singer Enya is 61. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 60. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 59. Actor David Eigenberg is 58. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 57. Actor Paige Turco is 57. R&B musician O’Dell (Mint Condition) is 57. Actor Hill Harper is 56. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 53. Singer Jordan Knight is 52.

R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 52. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 51. Actor Sasha Alexander is 49. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 49. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 48. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is 48. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss is 46. Actor Kat Foster is 44. Actor Ayda Field is 43. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 39. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 38. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 37. Actor Tahj Mowry is 36. Actor Nikki Reed is 34. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: “American Idol”) is 32. Actor Leven Rambin is 32. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 31. Actor Justin Martin is 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0