Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 24

Today’s Birthday (05/24/22). Grow through social connection this year. Expand horizons and widen views with disciplined planning, investigation and research. Resolve summer health and work challenges to build rising autumn physical performance levels. Review and revise plans next winter, before an exciting social springtime. Friendship feeds your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dreams seem within reach. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Learn from a wise grandmother. Discipline with passion projects pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork is especially potent today. Collaborate to accomplish the seemingly impossible. Creative projects can take off. Discipline plus passion is an unbeatable combo.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional dreams lie within reach. Coordinate and collaborate to advance. Discover a rare opportunity. Prepare meticulously. Long-term benefits are worth going for. Lay the groundwork.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand frontiers. Dreams can come true with discipline and persistence. Discover a hidden opportunity. Apply yourself to get excellent results. Make a heartfelt connection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Advance long-term dreams with your partner, one step at a time. Discuss your idea of perfection. Steadily unfold into it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance kindles in conversation. Talk about dreams, passions and projects. Hold each other accountable to realize commitments. Keep your promises. Love inspires your actions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Practice pays off. Collaborate with someone who can see your blind spots. Disciplined efforts and passion energize your performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a connection of the heart. Romantic dreams can come true with steady action. Express creative passion, appreciation and gratitude. Talk about what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. A long-term domestic dream appears within reach. Renovation or relocation? Increase the beauty of your surroundings. Fill your home with love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Words come together easily. Write down creative ideas. Brainstorm with trusted partners and colleagues. Your muses harmonize to inspire you. Advance a brilliant project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Maintain financial objectives. You can find necessary resources. Meticulously plot the steps to take. Keep the balls in motion. Get help building a dream.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream calls. Advance by connecting with your own passion, motivating action. Persistence mixed with love can realize your vision.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 96. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 85. Comedian Tommy Chong is 84. Singer Bob Dylan is 81. Actor Gary Burghoff is 79. Singer Patti LaBelle is 78. Actor Priscilla Presley is 77. Country singer Mike Reid is 75. Actor Jim Broadbent is 73. Actor Alfred Molina is 69. Singer Rosanne Cash is 67. Actor Cliff Parisi is 62. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 62. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 59. Actor John C. Reilly is 57. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 55. Actor Eric Close is 55. Actor Carl Payne is 53. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 53. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 49. Actor Dash Mihok is 48. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 44. Actor Owen Benjamin is 42. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 42. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 41. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 40. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 36. Country singer Billy Gilman is 34. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 33. Actor Brianne Howey is 33. Actor Cayden Boyd is 28.

