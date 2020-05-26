Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (05/26/20). Grow collaborative profits this year. Flexibility and careful planning support your adventures. Summer partnership challenges motivate new profits. Update family finances for new circumstances. Personal introspection reveals new directions next winter, before passion leads you into a delicious collaboration. Expand and learn together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy sweet moments with your dear ones. Find fun games and entertaining diversions. Savor art, beauty and creative projects. Connect with people you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts and crafts provide satisfying results. Bake something delicious. Adapt your home for family changes. Take care of yourself so you can care for others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Teach as you learn. Put together a persuasive presentation. Find great images. Investigate a solution and share discoveries to your wider networks.