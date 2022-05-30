Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 31 (copy)

Today’s Birthday (05/31/22). Benefit from community collaboration this year. Consistent practices deepen your educational exploration and research. Addressing physical issues this summer allows an autumn health and energy surge. Rest and organize plans this winter for fun and collaboration with friends next spring. Share and grow stronger together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Practical communications can open doors. Avoid distractions. Handle logistics and coordinate with others. Connect with your networks to share resources and information. Write and correspond.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to make money; easier to spend it too. Stick to basics. Avoid buying extra stuff. Stash away extra income for a rainy day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Do the homework. Research options and choose the best one. Advance personal goals. Dress for success. Ask nicely for what you want and get it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Disciplined efforts in peaceful privacy provide satisfying results. A dream offers emotional insight. Abandon preconceptions. Complete old projects and prepare for new possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can get a big job done. Avoid distractions. Focus on the task at hand. Many hands make light work. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative professional conditions to grow your income, status and influence. Stick to fundamental priorities. Distractions abound. Disciplined efforts pay extra.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your educational or cultural exploration with consistent steps. Don’t get stuck on illusions or ephemeral ideas. Go for solid, practical options. Discover gold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared finances for growth. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Invest in equipment and support structures. Choose practical options with your partner. Collaboration flowers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical objectives. Work together for common gain. Collaboration comes naturally. Partnership flourishes and grows. Romance sparks in conversation. Enjoy a magnetic attraction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get rewarding results today. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Stick to basics. Practice fundamental routines. Build strength, energy and endurance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Relax with someone special. Have fun and play games. Focus on common interests. Disciplined efforts win the prize. Share your love, passion and creativity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic improvements. Prioritize basic family support structures. Elaborate with nice design, color and lighting. Clean and declutter. Make structural upgrades. Celebrate satisfying results.

Celebrity birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 92. Singer Peter Yarrow is 84. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 83. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 82. Actor Sharon Gless is 79. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 79. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 77. Actor Tom Berenger is 72. Actor Gregory Harrison is 72. Actor Kyle Secor is 65. Actor Roma Maffia is 64. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 62. Actor Lea Thompson is 61. Singer Corey Hart is 60. Actor Hugh Dillon is 59. Rapper DMC is 58. Actor Brooke Shields is 57. TV host Phil Keoghan is 55. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 50. Actor Archie Panjabi is 50. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 47.

Actor Colin Farrell is 46. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 45. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 42. Country singer Casey James (TV: “American Idol”) is 40. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 36. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0