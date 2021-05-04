Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 4

Today’s Birthday (05/04/21). This year favors your career, status and influence. Apply steady efforts to build for success. Springtime changes with shared finances inspire an income rise this summer. Adapt around winter challenges, before shared accounts get a boost. Put love into your work and it shines.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Strategize and consider. Stay close to home and avoid travel. Revise plans to advance long-term goals. Miscommunications abound; peaceful quiet suits your mood.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen community bonds. Provide support. Rely on each other. Don’t go along with something you don’t agree with. Minimize risks. Clarify misunderstandings. Love is fundamental.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the professional results you want. Get productive behind closed doors. Communications can get twisted. Make no assumptions. Draw upon hidden resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject you’ve been dreaming about. Follow unexpected threads for revelations. Research can have long-term benefit. Misunderstandings could spark. Edit and clarify.