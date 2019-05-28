Today’s Birthday (05/28/19). Grow and develop your partnership to new heights this year. Share the load for mutual benefit. Positive summer cash flow helps you navigate a shared financial challenge. Harvest a lucrative opportunity together next winter, before an income change. Contribute for home and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow down, and consider the changes you’d like to make. Keep confidences and secrets. Don’t issue your decision yet. Consider potential consequences first.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide somewhere peaceful to catch up and recharge. Avoid stress or noise. Words can get misconstrued, and actions fall flat. Lay low. Pamper your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A group or community effort could seem stuck. Don’t push or force things. Avoid jumping to conclusions, and wait for developments. Let things cool down.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Think over a professional offer or assignment before responding. Consider long-term consequences. Take precautions to protect your interests. Postpone a launch. Go when conditions clear.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Traffic could present delays. Conditions are in a state of flux. Consider potential problems before setting off. Revise plans in real time. Check your reservations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills, and keep your financial obligations. Avoid financial discussions with your partner; or risk misunderstandings. Wait and think before making big decisions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen your relationship with your partner by letting them be. Show patience and a sense of humor. That’s more important than what you say or do.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest, and nurture your health. Don’t push your exercise or physical work too hard. Avoid chaos or bad conditions. Stifle rebellious tendencies. Eat well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Relax with friends and family. Words and actions can get twisted beyond original intent. Take it easy, and practice being exceptionally patient. It pays off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Clean and organize at home. Avoid travel or important discussions, big expenses or decisions. Misunderstandings would waste time. Lay low, and enjoy domestic comforts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax your expectations. A communication breakdown would thwart your intentions. Stay cool, and keep systems operational. Clarify misunderstandings right away. No news is good news.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on your work to keep cash flow positive. Distractions abound. Stay in communication, or risk a lost opportunity. Postpone public relations. Strengthen your position.
Birthdays: Actress Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 34. Actress Carroll Baker is 88. Actor John Karlen (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 86. Singer Gladys Knight is 75. Singer Billy Vera is 75. Singer John Fogerty is 74. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 63. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 61. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 57. Actress Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Country singer Phil Vassar is 55. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 54. Singer Kylie Minogue is 51. Rapper Chubb Rock is 51. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 50. Talk-show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 42. R&B singer Jaheim is 42. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 41. Actress Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Undeclared”) is 40. Actress Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans”) is 37. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 37. Singer Colbie Caillat is 34.
