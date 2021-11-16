Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Today’s Birthday (11/16/21). Expand from home this year. Beautify and improve household structures with routine attention. Unravel partnership tangles this autumn, before a lucrative winter requires attention. Savor passion, creativity and fun next spring, inspiring a personal rebranding next summer. Serve love at your house.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take a lucrative idea and run with it. A push now can bring in a bundle. Invest and build for the future. All systems go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Put on your power suit. You can get what you want when you go for it. Advance a personal dream. Long-term benefits reward your actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and priorities. You could discover an easier way. Recharge and replenish. Clarify directions. Reconnect with the natural world. Restful rituals energize you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Play your role in a group effort. You may not see all the ground you’re taking together. A push now can reach a prize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your own professional frontiers. Dig into a fun project. Discover something new about a subject of your expertise. Energize efforts for extra reward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Broaden your horizons. Classes, seminars and webinars reveal new views. Determination produces results. Research and explore. Tap into the heart of the matter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You don’t need luck with money today. Apply intention and effort for it. Harvest what you sow. Start with seeds and nurture them lovingly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Rediscover something you love about your partner. You’re building something wonderful together. Coordinated action today can get extra results. Collaborate with grace and ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a physical challenge one step at a time. You can take extra ground today, with practice. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Develop a mutual attraction. Find the part that sings to your heart. Love, beauty, romance and passion elevate your spirit. Relax and have fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put your back into domestic projects. Physical effort gets results. Build, create and beautify. Give new purpose to something old. Make lasting improvements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Write, create and record your ideas. Action now can have lasting benefits. Share, network and communicate to find valuable solutions. Express from your heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 93. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 86. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 82. Actor Joanna Pettet is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 63. Rock musician Mani is 59. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 58. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 57. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix is 57. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren is 53. R&B singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Michael Irby is 49. Actor Missi Pyle is 49. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 44. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 44. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 42. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 39. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 37. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 33.

