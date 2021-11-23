Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Today’s Birthday (11/23/21). Your creativity surges this year. Routine coordination, networking and communication provide stellar results. Winter’s personal breakthroughs lead to renewed health and vitality next spring. Summer transitions inspire an imaginative and intuitive planning phase next autumn. Share resources, information and love with your circles.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Make domestic repairs and upgrades, especially for plumbing and water. Clean messes. Imagine dreamy results. Find practical solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Try something new with a creative project. Make a mess if that’s what it takes. Include ingredients like water, dreams and love. Get inventive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected income and expenses vie for position. Monitor carefully and prioritize practicalities. Keep your cool and shuffle. Bring charm and graciousness. You’ve got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters require attention. Imagine perfect outcomes. Dress for the role you want. Practice and prepare. If not the first opportunity, it’s another. Persistence pays.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Private settings encourage productivity. Avoid distractions. Clear space for what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Take nothing for granted. Listen to dreams, intuition and inspiration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pull together with friends. Tackle big challenges with coordinated efforts. It could get messy. Stand for each other. Listen, learn and share the load.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone you admire. Update presentations and profiles. Plant dreamy opportunity seeds for later harvest. Water with love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand terrain. Flow like water in the direction of least resistance. Make artistic and cultural discoveries as you explore. Learn something new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a shared dream that you’re building together. Anticipate delays or mistakes. Conserve resources by simplifying plans. Fix something before it gets expensive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make sure everyone got the latest changes to the plan. New information could challenge presumptions. Make a mess and clean later. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A natural connection feeds body, mind and spirit. Prioritize health and energy. Balance work with play and rest. Process recent changes with a walk outside.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s OK to have fun, at work or wherever. Put your heart into it. Connect with a sense of passion, purpose and curiosity.

Notable birthdays: Actor Franco Nero is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 77. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 74. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 71. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 66. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 62. Actor John Henton is 61. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 61. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 55. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 54. Actor Oded Fehr is 51. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 49. Actor Page Kennedy is 45. Actor Kelly Brook is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 34. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 29. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 19.

