Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Today’s Birthday (10/19/21). Love inspires you this year. Practice strengthens your romantic bonds, creativity and skills. Rearrange financial priorities to adapt to autumn changes, before winter creative projects flower. Collaborate to harvest shared springtime profits, before summer abundance grows personal resources. You’re clear what’s most important.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take a moment for yourself. Shift perspectives with a personal matter. Don’t worry about the future. Look for beauty, goodness and truth. Find it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get lost in peaceful contemplation. Adjust to recent transitions. Envision the growth and expansion you’d love, and then plan the steps to take.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider new strategies. Adapt around team transitions or changes. Some things worked well before. Others could be revamped. Reconnect for community support and friendship.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider new career directions. One door closes and another opens. Think about how you’d love things to go down. Imagine potential and budget carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a fork in the road. Which way? Weigh options and opportunities. Consider educational benefits and interests. Avoid risk or expense. Adapt your exploration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers to assess the score. Monitor shared resources closely. Collaborate to adapt to new financial circumstances. Support each other respectfully and with kindness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share support. Slow to consider how best to adapt with changes. Discover possibilities hidden where least expected. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift to support your physical health. Revamp your exercise routine. Try new scenery, moves or techniques. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Patiently resolve a romantic puzzle. Don’t try to force anything. Follow the clues. Consider what you have from another perspective. Rediscover love all over again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Domestic improvements provide satisfying family comfort and support. Patiently make repairs and upgrades. Nurture yourself so you can nurture others. Relax at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write your own story. Consider the past, present and future from a different view. What did you do that was empowering? Invent new possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt around a financial challenge. Conserve resources and reduce consumption. Stick to basics. Revise and update your marketing materials. Find lucrative new directions.

Notable birthdays: Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 85. Artist Peter Max is 84. Author and critic Renata Adler is 84. Actor Michael Gambon is 81. Actor John Lithgow is 76. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 76. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 76. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 73. Actor Annie Golden is 70. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 69. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 64. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 63. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 61.

Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 59. Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 57. Rock singer-musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 56. Actor Jon Favreau is 55. Amy Carter is 54. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 52.

