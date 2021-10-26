Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 26

Today’s Birthday (10/26/21). Home recharges you this year. Improve your sanctuary with steady progress. Adjust your partnership around a challenge this autumn, before a lucrative winter. Falling in love again this spring inspires personal projects to flourish. Nurture your family and household with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Read and research a home improvement you’d like. Beautify the kitchen or bathroom. Incorporate a water element. Take advantage of a lucky chance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get productive on a creative project. Write and edit. Focus on practical objectives. Listen carefully. Don’t get pushy. You can see beyond an illusion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Invest in success. Don’t take risks or get sidetracked. Put in sweat equity. Cut entertainment spending. Glamorize your sales pitch. Spice up your presentation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Slow to avoid a pitfall. Don’t overstep. Look around. Assess conditions. Make a practical personal improvement.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before making a move. Revise or abandon old assumptions. Develop compassion with intention. Clarify doubts. Be respectful. Allow visions or dreams to arise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of positive conditions to advance a team project. Don’t show off. Navigate obstacles or challenges. Support each other to level up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. Push to advance professional goals. Keep watch for pitfalls and obstacles. Navigate tricky situations carefully. Maintain excellent service.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An educational experience deepens understanding. Postpone travel. It’s easy to get lost. You may reach your goals through a different route. You’re learning valuable lessons.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Energize coordination to generate cash flow into shared accounts. Don’t fund a fantasy or touch your savings. Collaborate to grab a lucky break.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share patience and support with your partner. Don’t stir up a controversy. Collaborate with household matters. Clarify priorities. Listen carefully. Align efforts and hearts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Slow the action. Prioritize health and energy. Work could interfere with travel. Don’t try a new trick now. Maintain practices despite a challenge. Dedication matters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love enters the equation. Stay out of another’s argument. Focus on fun and romance. Creative projects? Water sports? Pursue a passion. Express your heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith is 76. TV host Pat Sajak is 75. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 74. Musician Bootsy Collins is 70. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 69. Rock musician David Was is 69. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52s) is 68. Actor Lauren Tewes is 68. Actor D.W. Moffett is 67. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 65. Actor Patrick Breen is 61. Actor Dylan McDermott is 60. Actor Cary Elwes is 59. Singer Natalie Merchant is 58. Actor Steve Valentine is 55. Country singer Keith Urban is 54. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 53. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt is 50. Actor Anthony Rapp is 50. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 48. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 46. Actor Lennon Parham is 46. Actor Florence Kasumba is 45. Actor Hal Ozsan is 45. Actor Jon Heder is 44.

