Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Unpleasant truths with a group project can get revealed. Measure the gap between where things are, and where you want them to be. Strengthen infrastructure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider business opportunities without rose-colored glasses. Look at the unvarnished basics. Avoid risk. Rely on stable foundations and trusted partners. Act strategically to advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel conditions seem unstable. Don’t follow a fantasy. Take your exploration in new directions. Things may not go as planned. Stay flexible with the route.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review data and do the numbers. Determine what actions are needed to balance accounts and get your team into action. Take steady, small steps.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Restraint serves you well with your partner. You can see each other’s flaws and imperfections. Fantasies fade. Practice patience, compassion and a sense of humor.