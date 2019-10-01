Today’s Birthday (10/01/19). Express and share your vision this year. Add love, beauty and functionality for home improvement. Winter holidays expand family joys before a professional fork in the road appears. Early summer brings a communication shift before a flowering career phase. Communication is your golden key.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You could struggle with long-term goals. Take the shortest route. Make things easy. Choose work over play and avoid risky business. Follow an experienced guide.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Someone may be sending you love messages. Slow down and look around. Avoid provoking another’s jealousies or sensitivities. Strengthen a creative partnership. Discuss future options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Choose your path carefully to avoid accidents or delays. Focus on the job at hand despite abundant distractions. Practice your talents, skills and best moves.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make plans to develop a passion, ambition or enthusiasm. Avoid self-indulgence or doubts. Share concerns with someone who tells the truth. Keep things simple.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make long-term domestic dreams and plans. Consider investments to improve systems and beautify your space. Simplicity soothes. What about a tiny home? Realize a vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a juicy assignment. A potentially great idea needs work. The previously impossible is beginning to seem attainable. Keep the faith. Discuss methods.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to your budget to squeeze through an unexpected financial drain. It’s a good time to sell. Draw upon hidden resources. Follow a profitable trail.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Something doesn’t work. Don’t throw shade. Keep your cool and get creative. More work is required. Friends can help. Completion leads to advancement.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make no assumptions and avoid snap judgment. New facts dispel old fears. Not everything computes, though. Listen to intuition. Use what you’ve kept hidden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share ideas and information with friends and colleagues. Teamwork gets things done despite temporary confusion or chaos. Teach each other tricks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Don’t broadcast your plans or reveal unfinished work yet. Keep developing. Take a walk and think. Adapt as you go. Crazy dreams seem possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Let folks know if your plans change. Monitor the conditions, and when the getting is good, get out and go.
Thought for Today: “Everybody favors free speech in the slack moments when no axes are being ground.” — Heywood C. Broun, American journalist (1888-1939).
Notable birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 95. Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84. Actress Stella Stevens is 81. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 74. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 73. Actress Yvette Freeman is 69. Actor Randy Quaid is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 64. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 61. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 60. Actor Esai Morales is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 56. Actor Christopher Titus is 55. Actress-model Cindy Margolis is 54. Producer John Ridley is 54. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 50. Singer Keith Duffy is 45. Actress Sherri Saum is 45. Actress Kate Aselton is 41. Actress Sarah Drew is 39. Actress Carly Hughes is 37. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 35. Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 33.
Actress Brie Larson is 30. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 22. Actress Priah Ferguson is 13. Actor Jack Stanton is 11.
