Today’s Birthday (10/29/19). Generate abundant resources this year. Keep communications channels open and steadily maintained for best results. Winter inspires your artistry and creative talents before your journey changes direction. Adapt to an income shift next summer before a delightful exploration unfolds. Catch the silver flowing in.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make a delightful discovery such as a new shared income source. Make plans for an educational adventure. Mingle business with pleasure and explore new terrain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnership makes a difference. Collaborate for shared financial gain. Do your part to contribute. Review reserves and put away provisions for the future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Get out and move with your partner. Walk or bike. Talk about matters of the heart. Share support around passion, compassion and love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun. Physical exercise energizes you. Get your heart pumping! Rest to balance yourself after vigorous activity. Eat well and avoid toxins. Dance to great music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Family has your heart. Relax and enjoy your favorite pastimes and people. Indulge in a passion, hobby, sport or game. Whip up a fine romance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk and action come together to propel a home improvement project. Coordinate with family. Domestic arts and crafts produce satisfying results. Home-baked pie delights.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support others and be supported. Brilliant ideas flow by word of mouth. Your past work reflects you well. Contribute your expertise. Articulate a positive message.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discover a windfall opportunity or profitable insight. Have faith in your imagination and dedication. Take advantage of good conditions for lucrative gain. Give thanks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your greatest strength is love. Remember what worked before when launching a new personal initiative. You’re learning. Evolve your image and brand. You’re empowered.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Imagine the future you’d love to see. Make beauty a priority. Articulate your direction and plan your moves in advance. Strategize. Rest and recuperate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share ideas and information with associates, colleagues and friends. Plan and coordinate joint efforts for maximum efficiency. Strategize for common gain. You’re better together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Love finds a way to open doors. Schedule carefully. Prepare for inspection. Polish your presentation and do the homework.
Thought for Today: “Put it before them briefly so they will read it, clearly so they will appreciate it, picturesquely so they will remember it and, above all, accurately so they will be guided by its light.”— Joseph Pulitzer, American newspaper publisher (born 1847, died this date in 1911).
Notable birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 82. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 81. Country singer Lee Clayton is 77. Rock musician Denny Laine is 75. Singer Melba Moore is 74. Musician Peter Green is 73. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 72. Actress Kate Jackson is 71. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 63. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 62.
Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 62. Actress Finola Hughes is 60. Singer Randy Jackson is 58. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 54. Actress Joely Fisher is 52. Rapper Paris is 52. Actor Rufus Sewell is 52. Actor Grayson McCouch is 51. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 50. Actress Winona Ryder is 48. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is 47. Actress Gabrielle Union is 47. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 46. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 46. Actress Milena Govich is 43. Actor Jon Abrahams is 42. Actor Brendan Fehr is 42. Actor Ben Foster is 39. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 35. Actress Janet Montgomery is 34. Actress India Eisley is 26.
